Iran says NO to US Proposal, brings out 5 Key Demands for Peace

TEHRAN – Iranian authorities outright rejected ceasefire proposals put forward by the United States, saying the war will not end unless its own terms are fully accepted.

Iranian leadership labeled US proposal as “unbalanced” and based on “unreal demands,” shutting the door on any possibility of immediate negotiations. A senior Iranian official, speaking to state media, issued a firm warning: “Iran will decide when a ceasefire happens, and there will be no negotiations before that.”

He further stressed that military defensive operations will continue at full intensity until Iran’s demands are met.

Iran puts Five Conditions to end war

In response to the US proposal, Iran has laid out five major conditions that could reshape the geopolitical landscape:

Tehran wants an immediate stop to all attacks and targeted killings against Iran.

Solid guarantees preventing any future aggression.

Full compensation for war damages suffered by Iran.

End to military actions against Iran’s allies and affiliated groups across the Middle East.

Formal recognition of Iran’s authority over the Strait of Hormuz.

This development comes as Pakistan reportedly conveyed the US ceasefire proposal to Iran. Sources suggest that potential negotiations could be hosted by either Pakistan or Turkey.

So far, the United States has not issued any official response to Iran’s tough conditions, fueling global uncertainty.