PCB unveils schedule for National Women’s T20 Tournament

The National Women’s T20 Tournament 2026 is all set to begin in Lahore on Friday, March 27.

The five-team tournament will be played in a double-league format, with each side playing at least eight fixtures before the top two sides qualify for the final.

The final of the tournament will be played at the Ghani Glass Cricket Ground on Sunday, April 12.

The five teams participating in the tournament are Challengers, Conquerors, Invincibles, Stars and Strikers. Defending champions Stars will feature in the opening match of the tournament, taking on Challengers at the Ghani Glass Cricket Ground.

Three venues – Bagh-e-Jinnah, Ghani Glass Cricket Ground and LCCA Ground will host the 21-match tournament. The tournament provides an opportunity for players to perform and stake a claim for selection in the national side.

Pakistan women’s international assignments in the next three months include a home bilateral series against Zimbabwe, a T20I tri-series in Ireland and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in England and Wales from 12 June to 5 July.

To further incentivise the players, the prize pot for the tournament is PKR 3.3 million, with the winning side receiving PKR 1.5 million and the runners-up getting PKR one million.

The morning matches in the tournament will begin at 10 am, with the toss taking place at 9.30 am. The first ball in the afternoon matches will be bowled at 2 pm, with the toss taking place at 1.30 pm.