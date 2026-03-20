Top Henna Mehndi designs for Chand Raat of Eidul Fitr 2026

LAHORE – Girls and women are gearing up for the Eidul Fitr 2026 festivities by applying Mehndi or henna or their hands and feet, a cherished tradition in Pakistan and many other countries.

In the days leading up to Eid, homes and markets are filled with the fragrant aroma of henna paste as women and girls prepare for the festivities.

Intricate designs are carefully drawn on hands and feet, ranging from simple patterns to elaborate motifs, symbolizing joy, beauty, and blessings.

In Pakistan, henna application is often accompanied by social gatherings, where family members and friends come together to celebrate, share sweets, and exchange gifts. Similar traditions are observed in India, Bangladesh, the Middle East, and parts of Africa, reflecting cultural and religious ties.

The use of mehndi on Eid is not only decorative but also a way to express personal style and celebrate community spirit. Vibrant designs and patterns add to the festive atmosphere, making it an essential part of Eid preparations.

Latest Mehndi Designs for Eid 2026

Following are the top Mehndi designs for this Eid: