National T20 Cup final postponed due to persistent rain in Peshawar

The National T20 Cup final between Abbottabad and Karachi Whites has been postponed for an indefinite period due to persistent rain in Peshawar.

The final was scheduled at Peshawar’s Imran Khan Cricket Stadium for Wednesday, March 18, with a reserve day on Thursday, March 19.

The rain, which began on March 17 and continued intermittently till today, ended the possibilities of any play on the given date and on the reserve day. As the wet spell is expected to continue until March 20, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the postponement of the fixture without giving any date.

Earlier, persistent rain affected the second semi-final, which caused Abbottabad to advance to the final due to better standings at the group stage.

“The final between Abbottabad and Karachi Whites has been rescheduled for a later date following persistent rain and overcast weather in Peshawar”, reads a press release posted by the PCB on its website.

“The exact date and venue for the final will be shared closer to the match”, the PCB stated.