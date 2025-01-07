Parvez Elahi, others formally charged in NAB’s corruption reference

LAHORE – In a major development in the alleged corruption reference related to development projects, former Punjab Chief Minister and senior PTI leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was formally charged in a NAB reference on Tuesday.

An accountability court in Lahore indicted Parvez Elahi in the alleged corruption case involving development projects.

Parvez Elahi denied the charges, and the court summoned witnesses for the next hearing.

The court staff completed Parvez Elahi’s attendance by visiting him in his vehicle, where he signed the charge sheet.

Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shehzad Kayani heard the case involving corruption charges and kickbacks against former Punjab CM Elahi and others in development projects in Gujrat.

Parvez Elahi’s lawyers appeared before the court.

When asked about absence of his client, the lawyers said that he would arrive by 11:30 am. At this, the court adjourned the hearing temporarily.

The court already indicted other accused including Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Khalid Mehmood Chatha, Asif Mehmood, Naeem Iqbal, Muhammad Asghar and Asad Ali.

During the last hearing, when Parvez Elahi did not appear, the charges were framed against the accused present in court.

Due to delaying tactics by the accused, the court decided to frame charges in two phases.

The court observed it faced the significant difficulties in ensuring the accused’s attendance as repeated requests for exemption on medical grounds were submitted for Parvez Elahi and others.

The accused are alleged to have accepted bribes and kickbacks in Gujrat development projects.

The NAB reference said that Parvez Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi collected kickbacks through former Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, who acted as Parvez Elahi’s front man. NAB also alleged that Bhatti arranged the appointments of favored officers in the Punjab Highway department.