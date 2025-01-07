Car, Motorcycle, rickshaw driving license annual fee from Jan 2025

LAHORE – Traffic Police in Punjab is the competent authority to issue regular driving licenses to citizens across the province.

It is mandatory to obtain a valid driving license from the department before driving any vehicle on roads as traffic police can impose fines in absence of it.

The traffic department issues regular driving license to those who clear both practical and road sign test within a stipulated time period.

The licenses are issued to ensure safety on roads and reduce accidents. The applicants are required to submit a certain fee to obtain the license.

Necessary Documents

Following documents required for regular driving license:

Copy of CNIC

3 Passport size photographs

Medical certificate (issued by authorized medical practitioner)

Medical Fitness Certificate (only for the candidates of the age of 50 years or above)

Application form (A)

Original learner permit (at least 42 days within validity period)

Paste relevant ticket on the document

Motorcycle Driving License Annual Fee Jan 2025

The fee for one year license for motorcycle stands at Rs930 while applicant is also required to deposit Rs50 in wake of Test fee.

Rickshaw Driving License Fee Jan 2025

One-year fee for rickshaw driving license stands at Rs880, in addition of Rs100 Test Fee.

Car Driving License Fee Jan 2025

The total fee for car driving license stands at Rs1,830 per year while the applicant will pay Rs150 in wake of Test fee.