NEW DEHLI – After being panicked over free speech against false flag Pahalgam incident, India has now blocked official YouTube channel as it continued its clampdown on Pakistani media.

The reports suggested that the Indian government took the step after a patriotic video was uploaded on the Prime Minister’s channel. The video features a national song played during a ceremony of military cadets attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The video, which prominently shows the Pakistani national anthem playing in the background, was reportedly deemed objectionable by Indian authorities, which led to the blockage of the official YouTube channel of Pakistan’s prime minister.

The independent observers have described this move as another example of India’s increasingly hardline approach, noting that blocking the official channel of a democratically elected Prime Minister amounts to suppressing freedom of expression.

The action has drawn criticism for violating international norms and casting doubt on India’s claims of being a democratic society. It reflects an apparent unwillingness to allow even factual or symbolic content related to Pakistan to reach Indian audiences.

This is part of a broader pattern in which India has been accused of attempting to silence any positive or neutral content related to Pakistan.

In recent days, India has blocked multiple Pakistani YouTube channels and social media accounts, raising concerns about the growing erosion of digital freedom and free speech in the region.