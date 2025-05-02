AGL55.8▲ 1.66 (0.03%)AIRLINK155.4▲ 3.28 (0.02%)BOP9.58▲ 0.46 (0.05%)CNERGY7.1▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL10.1▲ 0.37 (0.04%)DFML36.6▲ 1.49 (0.04%)DGKC132.3▲ 7.84 (0.06%)FCCL43.92▲ 1.11 (0.03%)FFL14.89▲ 0.68 (0.05%)HUBC135.46▲ 3.52 (0.03%)HUMNL12.68▲ 0.45 (0.04%)KEL4.08▲ 0.08 (0.02%)KOSM5.1▲ 0.19 (0.04%)MLCF69.8▲ 2.75 (0.04%)NBP84▲ 2.16 (0.03%)OGDC204▲ 3.62 (0.02%)PAEL42.56▲ 1.06 (0.03%)PIBTL8.78▲ 0.36 (0.04%)PPL152▲ 3.4 (0.02%)PRL28.6▲ 0.89 (0.03%)PTC20.7▲ 1.24 (0.06%)SEARL84.6▲ 2.63 (0.03%)TELE6.95▲ 0.13 (0.02%)TOMCL31.88▲ 0.75 (0.02%)TPLP8.28▲ 0.14 (0.02%)TREET18.88▲ 0.69 (0.04%)TRG64.07▲ 0.94 (0.01%)UNITY26.1▲ 0.33 (0.01%)WTL1.28▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Lahore, Punjab weather; rains shower relief as wet spell continues

Significant Rains Predicted In Pakistan From September 26
LAHORE – As the rains and gusty winds provided much-needed relief to the heat-stricken people in Lahore and Punjab, experts have predicted the wet spell to continue intermittently on Friday evening/night, Saturday and Sunday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), moist currents are penetrating the upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave prevails over the upper and central parts of the country.

Under these conditions, rains and gusty winds are predicted in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sahiwal, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, and Dera Ghazi Khan on Friday evening/night. Isolated heavy rains and hailstorms may also occur during the period.

On Saturday and Sunday, more intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are predicted in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sahiwal, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Multan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Tunsa, Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Rains, gusty winds and hailstorms may damage loose structures like electric poles, trees, and solar panels.

Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 37°C and 39°C on Saturday and between 36°C and 38°C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, rains and gusty winds occurred in Lahore and upper/central Punjab during the last 24 hours. Hot and dry weather prevailed in the southern districts.

Rainfall (mm): Narowal 31, Murree 29, Hafizabad 20, Sialkot (City 19, Airport 14), Gujranwala 16, Lahore (Airport 15, City 12), Kasur 15, Mangla, Gujrat 11, Chakwal 10, Islamabad (Zero Point 09, Saidpur 08, Golra 07, Airport 05, Bokra 04), Jhelum 09, Joharabad, Sheikhupura, Mandi Bahauddin 06, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad, Katcheri 09, Chaklala 04), Noor Pur Thal, Bahawalnagar 03, Attock, Sargodha, Okara 02

Khanpur remained the hottest place in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 47°C. The maximum temperature in Bahawalpur was recorded at 46°C, and in Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan at 44°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 39°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 68 per cent.

Significant rains, hailstorms expected in Pakistan from April 30

Staff Report

