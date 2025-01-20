Historic as first commercial flight lands at Gwadar International Airport

GWADAR – The Gwadar International Airport, the largest airport by area in Pakistan, has become operational as first flight landed on Monday, January 20, ushering in a new era in Balochistan.

The airport covers the area of 430 acres and it is located 26 kilometers away from the city of Gwadar, at the Gundani site.

The new Gwadar Airport has a single runway that is 3,658 meters long and 75 meters wide, capable of accommodating large aircraft. The airport, built at a cost of approximately Rs50 billion, will be able to handle aircraft such as the Airbus A380 and Boeing 747.

The symbolic inauguration of the new Gwadar Airport was held on October 14, 2024, by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. However, regular flights officially started today.

First Flight at New Gwadar Airport

The first flight, PK 503, departed from Karachi with 46 passengers on board at 9:50 am. The flight landed at the new Gwadar Airport at 11:15 am, marking the first commercial flight to land there.

Minister of Defence and Aviation, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and others officials welcomed the passengers at the airport.

The PIA flight also received a water-canon salute at the airport.

Status of International Airport

Weeks ago, the federal government officially declared Gwadar Airport as an international airport.

The move has made the passengers able to travel abroad from Gwadar International Airport, which will also receive international flights. Additionally, the airport will facilitate the delivery of goods.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued two notifications in this regard. The first notification, issued under Section 9, declares Gwadar Airport as an international airport.

Back in October, Prime Minsiter Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Qiang jointly attended the completion ceremony of New Gwadar International Airport project at the PM’s Office in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Li Qiang said that the Gwadar airport is a key facility for the Gwadar Port to become a regional connectivity hub and an important symbol of the further advancement of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Since its launch, the CPEC has achieved fruitful results with the concerted efforts of both sides and played a positive role in promoting Pakistan’s economic and social development and regional integration. China is ready to work with Pakistan, supported by the spirit of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, open, green and clean cooperation, and a high-standard, people-centered and sustainable approach, to make further efforts to build the CPEC into a demonstration project for the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

Li Qiang pointed out that the new Gwadar International Airport is also a vivid portrayal of the special friendship between China and Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif had said that the new Gwadar International Airport is another demonstration of the friendship between the two countries. The completion of the project will allow the Gwadar Port to better play its role as a hub, and bring unprecedented development opportunities to Pakistan.