NADRA FRC Fee update for Pakistanis – January 2025

ISLAMABAD – The National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) issues Family Registration Certificate (FRC), which serves as a proof of family tree.

The identity document carries details about complete members of a family and it is issued to citizens after verifying their records. FRC can be obtained in three following different categories:

By Birth – The produced certificate will list your family including the details of your parents and siblings.

By Marriage – The produced certificate will list your family including the details of your spouse and children.

By Adoption – The produced certificate will list your family including the details of your guardian.

If a person is not registered in NADRA and does not hold 13 digit ID number, his/her name will not be included in FRC.

Where to Apply for FRC

Pakistani nationals can apply for the FRC by either visiting NADRA Registration Center (NRC) or through new NADRA mobile app.

NADRA Registration Center (NRC)

You can apply for the Family Registration Certificate (FRC) by going to the nearest NADRA Registration Center (NRC).

Overseas Pakistanis can visit the Pakistan mission offices in their respective host countries to obtain the Family Registration Certificate (FRC).

FRC Fee in January 2025

As of January 2025, Nadra charges for the Family Registration Certificate are unchanged.

As per official website of Nadra, the registration authority receives Rs1,000 for issuance of the identity document.