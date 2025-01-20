JUI-F chief opposes operation in Kurram to resolve issues

MARDAN – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday opposed an operation in Kurram to resolve the issues.

Fazlur Rehman said that there has been no progress in negotiations between the government and PTI but he remained hopeful for a successful outcome. He emphasized that he supported resolution of issues through the dialogue. He was talking to the media in Mardan.

He further stated that even if negotiations do not completely eliminate the differences, improving attitudes would still be a positive outcome.

Commenting on the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fazlur Rehman remarked that the provincial government has no writ. He claimed that certain individuals have been placed in power with the support of the establishment, and that the corruption is rampant as the commissions is being taken.

On the Kurram situation, Maulana Fazlur Rehman asserted that an operation would not resolve the issues and that seeking solutions through force would be unwise.

He suggested that political leaders should be consulted and issues should be resolved through a jirga. He also stated that if the establishment sought their advice on the Kurram situation, they would not refuse.

It may be mentioned here that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government decided to take strict action against miscreants in the affected areas of Kurram.

According to KP government spokesperson Barrister Saif, a decision has been made to take indiscriminate action against disruptive elements, as operations against certain miscreants in the affected areas have become inevitable.