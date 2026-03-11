Pakistanis buy 97,700 new cars in eight months of FY2025-26

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan citizens bought as many as 97,900 cars during the first eight months of the current fiscal year 2025–26 compared to 67,267 units sold during same period of last year.

Pakistan’s automobile sector witnessed a remarkable recovery, with car sales surging by 45.53 percent and production rising by 52.31 percent, signaling stronger economic activity and growing consumer confidence. According to data from the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturers Association (PAMA), production increased to 104,652 units from 68,708 units during the period under review.

Among the leading models, Honda cars saw a 49.91 percent jump in sales, climbing from 10,265 units last year to 15,389 units. Toyota also experienced a significant boost, with combined sales of the Corolla and Yaris rising by 75.70 percent to 23,900 units, up from 13,602 units in the previous fiscal period. Suzuki Swift sales nearly doubled, increasing by 99.33 percent to 10,555 units, while Hyundai Elantra sales grew to 1,743 units from 965 units, reflecting a stronger demand for mid-sized sedans.

The Suzuki Cultus recorded sales of 3,423 units, up from 1,887 units, and the Suzuki Alto retained its position as the country’s top-selling car, with sales rising to 36,694 units from 28,194 units, underscoring sustained demand in the small car segment. Meanwhile, Suzuki Every saw a dramatic increase of 250.03 percent, with 5,520 units sold compared to 1,577 units previously, driven largely by growth in light commercial and small transport vehicles. Pakistan’s shift toward cleaner energy vehicles also progressed, with 210 units of the newly launched Dewan Honri-VE electric car sold between July and February of the current fiscal year.

On the production side, Honda’s output climbed 57.77 percent to 15,880 units from 10,065 units. Toyota Corolla and Yaris production grew by 76.85 percent, reaching 24,475 units, while Suzuki Swift output rose 96.46 percent to 10,684 units. Hyundai Elantra production increased to 2,142 units from 1,135 units, and Suzuki Cultus output went up to 3,125 units from 1,880 units. Suzuki Alto production rose to 43,798 units from 28,334 units, and Suzuki Every saw a 6.37 percent increase to 3,905 units.

Electric mobility is slowly making its mark in Pakistan, with 208 Dewan Honri-VE units produced between July and February 2025–26, indicating the early adoption of environmentally friendly vehicles in the local market.