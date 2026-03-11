Apns Appeals To Pm Shehbaz For Release Of Newspaper Payments Ahead Of Eid

ISLAMABAD – All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to immediately approve the long-overdue payments to newspapers nationwide ahead of Eid ul-Fitr.

The dues are already recommended by the Economic Coordination Committee earlier this month, and remain unpaid, pushing publications into severe financial crisis.

APNS President Senator Sarmad Ali warned that the delay is making it impossible for newspapers to pay salaries or meet other operational obligations, leaving thousands of employees in distress. He also cited skyrocketing inflation and the unprecedented surge in petroleum prices as factors intensifying the liquidity crunch.

APNS expressed confidence that Shehbaz Sharif will personally intervene, urging the cabinet to release the pending payments and provide relief to newspaper workers before Eid.