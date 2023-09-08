DUBAI – A Pakistani man hit the jackpot in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as he won a whooping prize of 1 million dirhams in a luck draw organized by Mahzooz.

The Pakistani citizen named Muhammad, who works as a finance manager, won the mega prize shortly after he joined the draw after purchasing a Mahzooz water bottle.

The company also shared the news on its official website. In its 144th edition, Mahzooz, the UAE’s favourite weekly draw with the biggest and most frequent pay-outs, crowned its 60th millionaire and saw 799 participants take home AED 1,396,500 in prize money in addition to a new winner who was awarded AED 50,000 in 22 carat gold coins.

“As part of Mahzooz’s prize structure, where one lucky participant becomes a guaranteed millionaire every week, the 144th draws awarded Muhammad, holding the raffle ID number 37850839, the raffle prize of AED 1,000,000,” reads the official blog.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani citizen is on cloud nine. Sharing his plans for spending the amount, he said he would first go to Saudi Arabia to perform religious rituals. Muhammad also intends to donate some portion of the winning amount for education of underprivileged students.