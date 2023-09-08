Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for Karachi, Hyderabad and most parts of Sindh on Friday evening/night and the following two days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province.

In Karachi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 34-36 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 35-37 C on Sunday.

In Hyderabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 41-43 C on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather persisted in most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Mithi remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 43 C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 78 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 41 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 71 per cent.