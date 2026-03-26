Pakistani civic leader presents Basant at US Capitol as cultural diplomacy

WASHINGTON – Syed Kashf Ahmed, a civic-tech practitioner and Founder of Digital Development Lab, engaged with members of the United States Congress at the US Capitol during the US–Pakistan Symposium.

During the interaction, he presented a Basant invitation from Lahore to Congressmen Tom Suozzi and Jack Bergman, Co-Chairs of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus, positioning Pakistan’s cultural heritage as a bridge for people-to-people connection.

Kashf, also known for his public platform ShahofLahore, works at the intersection of youth engagement, civic innovation, and cultural storytelling through initiatives such as MilKar Pakistan and LifeAtLahore.

The gesture reflects how Pakistan’s cultural identity can serve as a practical instrument of soft power in international dialogue.