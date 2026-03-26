BISE Lahore exam centres update as matric papers 2026 begin tomorrow

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has declared 14 examination centers as “sensitive” for the upcoming matriculation annual exams, which are set to commence tomorrow (March 27).

The centers include Government ND Islamia High School Achhra, Government High School Berki, Government Science College Berki, Government High School Atoki Awan, Government High School Jallumor, Chung, Maraka Quarter, and Sher Shah Colony.

In addition, four centers in Kasur, seven in Sheikhupura, and one in Nankana Sahib have also been marked sensitive.

The exams are scheduled to begin on March 27, with the first papers covering Arabic, Commercial Geography, and History.

Approximately 250,000 candidates are expected to appear across 880 examination centers.

Security measures will include monitoring 26 centers via CCTV cameras, the implementation of Section 144 at all locations, and strict restrictions barring entry to anyone not related to the exams. Candidates will only be allowed entry upon verification of their identification.

The matriculation exams will conclude on April 16 with Punjabi and Islamic History papers, while ninth-grade examinations are set to commence on April 17.