HBL PSL 2026: Traffic plan for Qalandars vs Kings match today in Lahore

LAHORE – The city administration has finalised traffic arrangements for the PSL 11 opner match between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kings scheduled to be played today at Gaddafi Stadium.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Dr Athar Waheed said around 900 traffic personnel will be deployed to ensure smooth flow of traffic and facilitate cricket fans.

He said strict action will be taken against wrong parking around the stadium, adding that forklifts and breakdown vehicles will remain on standby to promptly remove any obstruction.

The CTO assured that no road will be permanently closed for traffic during the match. All major roads, including Mall Road, Jail Road and Canal Road, will remain open.

Traffic on Ferozepur Road and Main Boulevard Gulberg will also continue as usual, he added.

Dr Athar Waheed said citizens are unlikely to face major traffic disruptions and urged them to cooperate with traffic officials.

He further said that the public will be kept informed through the Rasta App and Rasta FM 88.6 with real-time traffic updates and guidance.