Pakistan vs India Champions Trophy 2025 Match Streaming Live on Big Screens at THESE Sites

KARACHI – The Blockbuster game of Pakistan vs India is almost here as excitement surrounding for key match of the main event Champions Trophy, is always on another level! The rivalry between these two teams is legendary, and the match brings out so much passion and energy from fans on both sides. Cricket between Men and Green vs Indian squad is not just a game; it’s an intense battle for bragging rights, with the whole world watching.

Ahead of the game, the Sindh government announced setting up big screens in various districts across the province, including Karachi, Hyderabad, and Larkana. This move aims to allow fans to enjoy the match live in public spaces.

Provincial Sports Minister Mohammad Bakhsh Mehr confirmed that on February 23, 2025, the highly anticipated match will be streamed live at several locations. In Karachi, fans can watch the match on a big screen at the city’s beach, while another large screen will be set up at the Sindh Youth Club in Gulistan-e-Johar.

In addition to Karachi, 30 other districts, including Ghotki, will also host live screenings of the match. Notable locations such as Niaz Stadium in Hyderabad, Khairpur Matzat Cricket Ground, and Tando Muhammad Khan are among the sites where fans can gather to witness the thrilling encounter between the two cricketing giants.

The initiative is part of the government’s efforts to make the event more accessible to the people of Sindh, ensuring that cricket fans can enjoy the game.

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice captainn), Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy.