Blow to Pakistan as Fakhar Zaman ruled out of Champions Trophy

LAHORE – Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025 due to an injury ahead of crucial match against India.

The left-arm batter suffered muscular sprain during fielding in first match of the tournament against New Zealand.

It has served a major blow to Pakistan as the national team is set to depart for Dubai to play a match against arch-rival India. He is likely to be replaced by Imamul Haq.

Zaman made 69 runs in the New Zealand match after he came in at No. 4 instead of as opener due to the injury.

A day earlier, Tom Latham and Will Young smashed centuries to ensure New Zealand’s 60-run triumph over hosts Pakistan in the opening fixture the Champions Trophy in Karachi.

After being asked bat first, New Zealand posted 320-5 in the allotted 50 overs and restricted Pakistan to 260 all out in 47.2 overs with Will O’Rourke (3-47), Mitchell Santner (3-66) and Matt Henry (2-25) sharing eight wickets among them.

Opening batter Young, hit 12 fours and one six, faced 113 balls for his 107 runs and also shared a valuable 118-run stand for the fourth wicket with fellow centurion Latham. The duo came together when New Zealand had lost three scalps for 73 runs in 16.2 overs.

Player of the match Latham remained unbeaten in his 118-run knock off 104 balls. Batting at No.5, the left hander struck 10 fours and three sixes in his 8th One-day International century.