Raiwind Ijtema 2025 starts from Feb 23; Check full schedule here

LAHORE – Raiwind Ijtema, the religious gathering held over three days at Raiwind Markaz in Lahore, is around the corner. As the Ijtema attracts thousands of people from across the world, special arrangement have been made

This year, Raiwind Tablighi Ijtema will start on February 23 and 24 in Raiwind, Lahore. The event will feature powerful speeches from renowned Islamic scholars, offering attendees an opportunity to strengthen their faith and deepen their understanding of Islamic teachings.

The gathering will also include a special dua (prayer) on February 24, where participants will come together to pray for peace, prosperity, and divine guidance for the global community.

Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtama Date

Tens of thousands are expected to visit Raiwind Markaz which is located on outskirts of the provincial capital, and is home to Tablighi Jamaat.

The purpose of Ijtema is to strengthen faith of participants and encourage religious reflection and growth. On the final day of the event, after the concluding prayer, members of the Tablighi Jamaat were added in groups to spread the word of Allah SWT.

These groups continue their efforts of preaching and community outreach until the next Ijtema, which is held the following year. This cycle helps to foster religious engagement and the spread of Islamic values globally.