ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Security preparations at peak in Lahore

LAHORE – The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is just two days away from being held in Lahore, and the security preparations by law enforcement agencies are at their peak.

In the provincial capital, police, along with other security agencies, conducted mock drills at the Gaddafi Stadium. The emergency response drills, under the name “Operation Safe Evacuation,” were supervised by SP Security Abdul Wahab and led by SP Model Town Ikhlaq Tarar.

Officials stated that the mock drill involved participation from police, army, Rangers, and Elite Force units. Additionally, the Bomb Disposal Squad, CTD, Special Branch, and Rescue 1122 also took part in the exercises.

The mock exercise showcased a swift response in case of an attack. The security plan was tested in real-time using mock exercises. The goal of the drill was to strengthen communication among security forces in the event of an emergency.

Quick Response Forces have also been equipped with modern equipment to handle emergencies. A total of 10,000 officers and personnel will be assigned to security duties for the Champions Trophy. Despite a four-tier security perimeter, all agencies have been fully prepared for any emergency situation.

On the other hand, ICC security teams have expressed complete confidence in the security plan.