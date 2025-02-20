AGL56.36▼ -1.69 (-0.03%)AIRLINK190.16▲ 1.41 (0.01%)BOP12.83▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.21▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.29▲ 0.43 (0.05%)DFML51.01▼ -0.19 (0.00%)DGKC120.91▲ 9.07 (0.08%)FCCL43.41▲ 2.86 (0.07%)FFL15.39▲ 0.29 (0.02%)HUBC130.61▼ -1.89 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.84▲ 0.39 (0.03%)KEL4.71▼ -0.17 (-0.03%)KOSM6.7▲ 0.22 (0.03%)MLCF49.51▲ 2.37 (0.05%)NBP78.19▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)OGDC204.81▲ 0.01 (0.00%)PAEL40.81▲ 1.82 (0.05%)PIBTL8.69▲ 0.58 (0.07%)PPL174.44▲ 0.79 (0.00%)PRL34.71▲ 0.61 (0.02%)PTC24.99▲ 1.5 (0.06%)SEARL97.99▼ -1.01 (-0.01%)TELE8.3▲ 0.11 (0.01%)TOMCL32▼ -0.41 (-0.01%)TPLP12.18▲ 0.06 (0.00%)TREET22.15▲ 0.39 (0.02%)TRG61.66▲ 0.55 (0.01%)UNITY30.63▲ 0.16 (0.01%)WTL1.48▲ 0 (0.00%)

State Bank of Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves rise by $35 million

Foreign Direct Investment
KARACHI – Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves stood at $15,947.9 million as of February 14, 2025.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, foreign reserves held by the central bank stood at $11,201.5 million. Net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $4,746.4 million as of February 14, 2025.

During the week ending February 14, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $35 million to $11,201.5 million.

During the week ending February 07, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $252 million to $11,166.6 million due to external debt repayments.

During the week ending January 31, 2025, SBP’s liquid foreign reserves increased by $46 million to $11,418.3 million.

A week earlier, the central bank’s liquid foreign reserves decreased by $76 million to $11,372.4 million due to external debt repayments.

During the week ending January 17, 2025, SBP’s reserves decreased by $276 million to $11,448.7 million due to external debt repayments.

