Pakistan to tour England for three-match Test series in 2026

LAHORE – Pakistan national Test team is set to tour England in 2026 for a much anticipated three-match Test series, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Thursday.

The official schedule, published on the ECB’s website, outlines key dates and venues for the series, which would take place during the peak of the English summer.

Schedule:

The first Test will commence on August 19, 2026, at Headingley, Leeds.

The second Test will be held from August 27 at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

The third and final Test is scheduled for September 9 at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

It may be mentioned here that on July 22, 2025, Test off-spinner Sajid Khan was ruled out of the Shaheens’ tour of England after suffering a fracture to his right thumb during a training session at the Tonbridge School Ground in Kent.

Pakistan Shaheens are set to take on the Professional County Club Select XI in the opening match of the three one-day matches, scheduled at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham.

Sajid will return to Pakistan on the first available flight and will undergo further treatment at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. The team management has not requested Sajid’s replacement.