President Trump asks major US tech companies to stop hiring from India

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump on Thursday asked the major tech companies including Google and Microsoft not to hire employees from abroad, particularly from India, and focus on providing jobs exclusively to the American people.

President Trump was addressing a high-level Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit held in Washington.

Criticizing Silicon Valley’s globalist approach, Trump accused tech giants of exploiting American freedoms while outsourcing factories to China, recruiting talent from India, and hiding profits in tax havens like Ireland.

“This won’t be tolerated anymore,” Trump said firmly. “We need loyalty and patriotism from our American tech companies.”

During the summit, Trump signed three significant executive orders aimed at reshaping the US tech landscape.

New policy initiatives include:

Reducing regulations to fast-track innovation

Accelerating the construction of data centers across the country

Positioning the United States as the global leader in artificial intelligence

Under the orders, any tech company receiving government funding would be required to develop “neutral” AI systems. Trump announced a complete ban on “woke” or politically biased AI platforms, signaling a shift toward ideologically neutral technology.

He also emphasized the importance of exporting fully American-made AI products globally, aiming to dominate the international AI market.

Trump’s comments are expected to have major implications for the Indian IT professionals and outsourcing firms. His remarks suggested the tighter restrictions on foreign hiring in the US tech sector, which could disrupt the global outsourcing model that has long fueled cross-border tech collaboration.

In a final remark, Trump even criticized the term “Artificial Intelligence” itself, and suggested it be rebranded as “Genius Technology” to better represent American innovation to the world.