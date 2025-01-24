Pakistan ready to engage with Trump administration: FO

Rejects Kabul’s allegation of Islamabad’s support for ISKP

Pakistan has expressed its willingness to engage with the new US administration to strengthen bilateral relations, the Foreign Office said on Thursday.

“We are committed to a strong and robust relationship with the US based on the principle of non-interference in internal affairs,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said during his weekly news briefing in Islamabad .

Shafqat Ali welcomed President Donald Trump’s oath-taking and stressed the importance of US-Pakistan relations, which cover multiple areas. “We look forward to continuing the positive trajectory of these relations,” he added.

The spokesperson also highlighted Pakistan’s concerns over the presence of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan sanctuaries in Afghanistan. “We continue to impress upon the Afghan authorities to address these concerns so that the bilateral relations could achieve its full potential,” Khan said.

The spokesman said Pakistan welcomed any third party mediation for resolution of Kashmir issue in line with the wishes of Kashmiri people and the UN Security Council resolutions.

“We have a clear-cut position on Kashmir. We welcome any one trying to resolve this issue. And we are ready to cooperate with them to resolve this issue in line with the wishes of the Kashmiri people and resolution of the UN Security council,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said while answering a question regarding any mediation by the new Trump Administration to address Kashmir issue.

The spokesperson was asked to comment on the statement of the neutral expert on Kishan Ganga and Ratle hydro-electric projects between Pakistan and India, which India has termed it its victory.

“The decision in question is a preliminary decision. The neutral expert has determined that he will now move forward to hearing the merits of the case,” Khan responded.

“It is noteworthy that on 6 July 2023, the Court of Arbitration also upheld its competence to hear the same matter vindicating Pakistan’s position,” he said, reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to Indus Water Treay.

The spokesperson said Pakistan wanted to discuss the issue of civilian prisoners with India on priority basis as it was an issue of humanitarian concern.

Answering another question, the spokesperson categorically rejected the allegation of the Afghan Interior Ministry that Pakistan was facilitating the Islamic State Khorasan Province in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa enabling them to carry out terrorist activities in Afghanistan.

“These allegations are not grounded in reality. It’s just some kind of weird propaganda,” the spokesperson said and added that Pakistan was itself a victim of terrorism.