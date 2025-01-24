Govt creating problems by making unilateral decisions: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has criticised the federal government for making ‘unilateral decisions without consulting its political allies’, warning that such actions are causing unnecessary challenges for the administration.

In a speech at an event in the federal capital, Bilawal underscored the importance of consensus-based policymaking, emphasising that Pakistan’s political system thrives when the government listens to the people and collaborates with key stakeholders.

“Whenever the government makes decisions without consulting its allies or considering the public’s wishes, it ends up complicating the situation for itself,” he remarked.

Bilawal Bhutto also stressed that PPP’s legacy of fighting for democracy, workers’ rights, and human rights was a continuous effort.

He praised the PPP for consistently advancing the agenda of the working class, adding that the party was the first to introduce a comprehensive labour policy in Pakistan and has continued to advocate for fair wages and pensions.