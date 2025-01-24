PM vows to make ‘Uraan Pakistan’ successful

Country’s exports increase, industrial and agricultural sectors showing positive results; Govt-media relationship based on mutual trust

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan was put on the path of development due to the support of brotherly countries.

He expressed these views in a meeting with the delegation of Pakistan Broadcasters Association which called on him in Islamabad on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Pakistan Broadcasters Association Chairman Mian Amer Mahmood, Mir Ibrahim Rehman, Naz Afreen Sehgal, Shakeel Masood, Nadeem Malik and Kazim Khan.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and top officials of the information ministry were also present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that after attaining stability in the country’s economy, the government had resumed the journey of economic development and growth from where it was halted in 2018.

He said Pakistan witnessed a golden era of economic development under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. “The credit of significant decline in inflation and interest rate goes to the hard work by the government economic team,” said the prime minister.

The prime minister said that the relationship between government and media was based on mutual trust. He said that the government always welcomed constructive criticism by the media. “The government believes in media being the fourth pillar of the state,” the prime minister said adding that there was complete freedom of expression in the country.

He expressed the confidence that ‘Uraan Pakistan’ project will be made successful with the cooperation of media and all other relevant stakeholders.

Similarly, he underscored that the country’s exports had been increased and industrial and agricultural sectors were also showing positive results due to the business friendly policies of the government.

As regards performance of the Federal Board of Revenue, the prime minister said the reforms actions were being implemented in the Board besides work on digitization of FBR was also continued rapidly.

He told that the faceless assessment had also been launched to improve the customs’ system. “This system will help increase tax revenues, enhance transparency and stop corruption from the sector. He said after the launch of this system, the national exchequer was benefited due to the prevention of smuggling of petroleum products, sugar, fertilizers, and wheat. The increase in remittances reflects the growing trust of overseas Pakistanis in government policies, he said adding that the expansion of relationship with friendly countries and successes on the diplomatic front were also continued. He said Pakistan’s identity on the global stage had been restored. As regards the progress of China Pakistan Economic Corridor), the prime minister said the benefits of the mega project were starting to materialize. “The dream of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping for the development of Pakistan and the region is very close to being realized,” he said adding that the government was working tirelessly for the early completion of CPEC projects. Additionally, the prime minister said the entire nation had made unmatched sacrifices in the war against terrorism. “The Pakistan armed forces, along with the entire nation, will continue the fight against this menace until its complete eradication.”

He noted that the anti-Pakistan elements, who had dreamed of Pakistan’s default, continue to make repeated attempts to attack Islamabad. “These elements are finding it difficult to digest Pakistan’s economic stability and development,” he added.

“We have sacrificed our politics for Pakistan’s economic security and will continue to work day and night for its development,” the prime minister added. He said the talented youth workforce was the Pakistan’s greatest asset. “Providing youth with international-standard education, training, and equal development opportunities is one of our top priorities,” he added.On the occasion, the delegation members pointed out that the improvement in economic indicators was a positive sign, and that the media will continue to play a constructive role in national development and governance improvement.

The delegation praised the Prime Minister’s efforts in negotiating with Independent Power Producers to reduce electricity prices and resolve matters smoothly within the power sector.

The country needs political stability, and the government should play a positive role in this regard, they said.