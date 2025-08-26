Pakistan makes digital payment solutions mandatory for businesses

ISLAMABAD – The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has directed all its licensed entities to adopt and display digital payment solutions, particularly Raast QR Code, at their business outlets.

Through a directive, all SECP-regulated entities, including Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs), Insurance Companies, Modarabas, Securities Brokers, and other licensed market intermediaries, shall implement digital payment solutions, ensure visibility at their outlets and cannot refuse customers opting to pay through digital means. The compliance with the directive shall be ensured by October 31, 2025.

The SECP initiative is in line with the national vision to promote a cashless economy and strengthen Pakistan’s digital payment ecosystem.

SECP is fully aligned with the State Bank of Pakistan’s drive towards digitisation. This initiative will not only enhance financial inclusion but also improve transparency, convenience, and business efficiency across the regulated sectors. All the stakeholders are encouraged to proactively collaborate with their respective banks/MFB/EMIs to obtain their free-of-cost RAAST QR codes and ensure timely implementation.