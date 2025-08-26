Blasphemy case lodged against Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza

KARACHI – Pakistani controversial social media sensation and cleric Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza’s arrest sent shockwaves across his massive fan following as he is famous for being a voice against clerics supremacy in Pakistan.

Mirza’s mid-night arrest was carried out under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO), another controversial law of British colonial rule. The arrest was prompted by widespread outrage over remarks he made regarding Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Jhelum administration said that the move was taken solely to prevent unrest and maintain public order.

It all started when Mufti Ashraf Asif Jalali issued fatwa condemning Enginner Mirza’s statements as deeply offensive to Muslims. The fatwa went further, declaring that any Muslim who makes such remarks could be considered Murtad.

After this fatwa, several clerical groups approached local authorities demanding that Mirza face legal action under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code, which addresses blasphemy. Some argued that even formal charges under this section might not fully capture the seriousness of his remarks.

FIR against Engineer Mirza

Mirza, known for his outspoken views on Islam and millions of YouTube followers, has frequently sparked debate with his lectures. While many admire his candid approach to religious topics, others have criticized him for crossing boundaries.

In response to the growing tensions, Jhelum authorities not only arrested Mirza but also temporarily closed his local academy, where he holds weekly classes. Supporters of the cleric have voiced concern and confusion over the legal and administrative measures, seeking clarity on the justification for such stern action.

Attempt on his Life

In 2021, Mirza narrowly escaped an assassination attempt at his academy. The attacker entered early, hiding a sharp weapon, and struck a participant before attempting to hit Mirza, grazing his shoulder.

Security intervened, and Mirza was treated and discharged from a local hospital the same day. Despite repeated requests, he says Jhelum police have not provided him with proper protection.