Lahore, Punjab weather: More widespread rains, heavy falls likely

LAHORE – More widespread monsoon rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in Lahore and northeast Punjab on Tuesday night and Wednesday with occasional gaps.

Isolated rains are also likely in central and south Punjab during the period.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low-pressure system prevails over northern Balochistan. Strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal penetrate northeast Punjab and Kashmir.

Under these conditions, widespread rain and wind/thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are likely in Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Chakwal and Jhelum on Tuesday and Wednesday with occasional gaps.

Partly cloudy weather with isolated rain and wind/thundershower is also likely in Bhakkar, Layyah, Jhang, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Multan, Khanewal, Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Widespread may increase the flow of rivers and streams in northeast Punjab and the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan. Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Jhelum, Mandi Bahaudin, Gujranwala and Lahore. Heavy rains and strong winds may damage dilapidated buildings, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels.

Lahore’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 27°C and 29°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, rain, wind/thundershower with scattered heavy falls occurred in Lahore and northeast Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Sialkot (City 228, Airport 97), Narowal 107, Lahore (City 61, Airport 39), Kasur 42, Gujrat, Gujranwala 35, Hafizabad 02

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 28°C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 96 per cent.