Pakistan Gold Prices soars by Rs2,380 per tola to touch New High; Check new rates

Pakistan Gold Prices At New High After Another Hike In Local Market
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed an all-time high of Rs323,380 after single-day jump of Rs2,380 on March 28, 2025.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows a record-breaking run in both local and international markets. On Friday, the price of gold per tola in Pakistan reached an all-time high of Rs 323,380, marking a single-day increase of Rs2,380.

Today Gold Rates

Gold  Price Change 
Per Tola Rs323,380 Rs2,380
Per 10 Grams Rs277,246 Rs2,041

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold climbed to Rs277,246, reflecting a rise of Rs2,041, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates Amount
27-March Rs321,000
26-March Rs317,800
25-March Rs317,800
24-March Rs318,600
22-March Rs318,000
21-March Rs318,800
20-March Rs320,800

The global market also saw a boost, with gold prices rising to $3,074 per ounce, with a $20 premium added to the price, marking a $22 increase during the day.

This recent surge follows a strong performance on Thursday, when gold prices had increased by Rs3,200 per tola, settling at Rs321,000. Experts attribute the continuous climb in gold prices to a variety of factors, including global economic uncertainty and inflation concerns.

Web Desk (Lahore)

