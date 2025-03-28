Pakistan Gold Prices soars by Rs2,380 per tola to touch New High; Check new rates

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed an all-time high of Rs323,380 after single-day jump of Rs2,380 on March 28, 2025.
Data shared by Saraffa Association shows a record-breaking run in both local and international markets. On Friday, the price of gold per tola in Pakistan reached an all-time high of Rs 323,380, marking a single-day increase of Rs2,380.
Today Gold Rates
|Gold
|Price
|Change
|Per Tola
|Rs323,380
|Rs2,380
|Per 10 Grams
|Rs277,246
|Rs2,041
Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold climbed to Rs277,246, reflecting a rise of Rs2,041, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).
Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week
|Dates
|Amount
|27-March
|Rs321,000
|26-March
|Rs317,800
|25-March
|Rs317,800
|24-March
|Rs318,600
|22-March
|Rs318,000
|21-March
|Rs318,800
|20-March
|Rs320,800
The global market also saw a boost, with gold prices rising to $3,074 per ounce, with a $20 premium added to the price, marking a $22 increase during the day.
This recent surge follows a strong performance on Thursday, when gold prices had increased by Rs3,200 per tola, settling at Rs321,000. Experts attribute the continuous climb in gold prices to a variety of factors, including global economic uncertainty and inflation concerns.
