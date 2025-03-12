AGL55.35▼ -0.02 (0.00%)AIRLINK175.36▲ 1.53 (0.01%)BOP13.09▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.37▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DCL9.31▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)DFML45.8▼ -0.93 (-0.02%)DGKC128.03▲ 2.65 (0.02%)FCCL43.87▲ 0.34 (0.01%)FFL14.81▼ -0.04 (0.00%)HUBC131.48▲ 0.27 (0.00%)HUMNL13.21▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.4▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM6▼ -0.01 (0.00%)MLCF56.42▲ 1.39 (0.03%)NBP80.24▼ -1.57 (-0.02%)OGDC217.24▼ -1.58 (-0.01%)PAEL41.1▼ -0.12 (0.00%)PIBTL9.52▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)PPL184.23▼ -0.44 (0.00%)PRL34.45▲ 0.27 (0.01%)PTC23.11▲ 0.15 (0.01%)SEARL93.5▼ -0.5 (-0.01%)TELE7.74▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)TOMCL31.69▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)TPLP10.78▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TREET21.72▲ 0.96 (0.05%)TRG59.34▼ -1.02 (-0.02%)UNITY29.02▼ -0.07 (0.00%)WTL1.31▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Pakistan cricket team departs for New Zealand to face Kiwis

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday confirmed that the national T20 squad departed from Lahore for New Zealand.

The team would reach New Zealand via Dubai.

The five-match T20 series between Pakistan and New Zealand is set to begin on March 16 in Christchurch.

16-Member T20 squad

Pakistan’s 16-member squad includes Salman Ali Agha (Captain), Shadab Khan (Vice-Captain), Abbas Afridi, Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Irfan Khan Niazi, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Haris, Umair Bin Yousuf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan, Abdul Samad and Hasan Nawaz have been selected for the Pakistan team for the first time.

Shadab Khan on his new role

Vice-captain Shadab Khan said that he has been given a new responsibility and that he will try to perform well.

He further added that the squad includes many young players, who bring a different and positive energy. He expressed high hopes from the debut players and is confident about the team’s success.

Salman Ali Agha appointed T20I captain as Pakistan announces New Zealand squad

 

Web Desk Staff

