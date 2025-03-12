Andy Roberts criticizes ICC for favoring India in Champions Trophy 2025

Former West Indies fast bowler Andy Roberts on Wednesday strongly criticized the International Cricket Council (ICC), alleging that it succumbed to pressure from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Originally slated to be hosted entirely by Pakistan, the tournament followed a hybrid model, with all of India’s matches being played in Dubai.

The arrangement was approved during an ICC board meeting, which endorsed a policy for the 2024-2027 cycles stipulating that any India-Pakistan encounters scheduled in Pakistan would be shifted to a neutral venue.

Roberts voiced concerns over what he described as an unfair advantage given to India, not only in the Champions Trophy 2025 but also in the T20 World Cup 2024. He claimed that India had prior knowledge of their semi-final location against England in Guyana.

He made these remarks during a recent interview.

“This needs to change. India cannot always have things go their way. The ICC must stand firm and make impartial decisions. Last year at the T20 World Cup, India already knew where their semi-final would take place,” Roberts stated.

He further questioned why India did not have to travel between matches during the Champions Trophy 2025, arguing that this gave them an undue advantage.

“How is it possible that a team doesn’t have to travel at all during a tournament?” he asked.

The veteran cricketer also claimed that the BCCI wields substantial influence over the ICC, shaping the key decisions in international cricket.

“As far as I see it, the ICC has become an extension of the Indian Cricket Board. India makes the calls. If India were to suggest eliminating no-balls and wides, I believe the ICC would find a way to accommodate them,” he said.

Michael Atherton, who is former England captain, also raised similar concerns and pointed out that playing exclusively in Dubai provided India with a significant advantage.

Atherton said, “India’s consistent presence in Dubai without the need for travel is an undeniable edge. The other teams have to move between venues or even between countries but India did not face that challenge,”.

India won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after beating New Zealand by four wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This win marked India’s third Champions Trophy triumph, having previously claimed the title in 2002 and 2013.

India successfully chased the target of 252 runs set by New Zealand, with six wickets in hand and six balls remaining.