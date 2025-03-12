Bolan train hijack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 passengers rescued as clearance operation underway

QUETTA – Security forces have killed 27 terrorists and recovered 155 passengers as an operation is underway to recover the remaining hostages held by terrorists after an attack on Jaffar Express train in the Bolan Pass area in Bolochistan.

Security forces have expressed their resolve to continue the operation until elimination of all terrorists. Reports said suicide bombers are also present inside the train.

A day earlier, the attackers stopped the passenger train inside tunnel, taking approximately 500 passengers hostage in a remote and difficult-to-access location.

Despite the challenging terrain and the attackers’ use of human shields, security forces swiftly secured the area and launched a focused rescue operation. The situation remained tense as the terrorists split into smaller groups to evade capture, but with additional reinforcements arriving, the security forces continued their strategic efforts.

The rescue operation, which was conducted under intense gunfire, led to the successful freeing of more than a quarter of the hostages.

Meanwhile, 17 injured passengers were swiftly transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

The swift response from security personnel has been praised by local officials, as the operation remains critical to ensuring the safe evacuation of the remaining passengers.

Balochistan Train Attack – What We Know So Far

Train Location: The train with nearly 500 passengers was stopped near a tunnel, 24 kilometers from the main road, with no mobile or telephone service in the area.

Train Body: The train had 9 carriages and over 400 passengers on board.

Attackers: Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the terror attack.

Medical Response: An emergency has been declared at hospitals to handle the situation.

The attack led to an emergency being declared at Sibi’s government hospital. Helicopters have been deployed from Quetta to assist. Medical Superintendent of Sibi Hospital told media that ambulances have been dispatched and medical staff is on high alert.

Condemnation Pours In

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express in Dhadar area of Bolan Pass today.

In their separate statements, they lauded the security forces for their bravery and professionalism demonstrated in the operation.

The President said attacks on unarmed civilians and passengers are inhumane and those involved in this attack are against Balochistan and its traditions. He said the Baloch nation rejects those who attack and hold hostage, the unarmed passengers, elderly and children. The President said no religion or society allows such wicked acts.

The Prime Minister, while highlighting the professionalism of security forces, said despite the difficult routes, the morale of officers and personnel involved in the operation is high.

He said the security forces are taking timely and prompt action and will soon succeed in their operation.

Shehbaz Sharif said the beastly terrorists, who carry out such attacks do not deserve any mercy, they are enemies of Balochistan’s development. He said terrorists’ targeting of innocent passengers in the Holy month of Ramadan testifies that they have no connection either with the religion Islam or with Pakistan and Balochistan.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the unflinching nation’s resolve to continue the war against terrorism till complete eradication of this menace. He vowed that the entire nation stands by its security forces in this war and will thwart every conspiracy to create chaos in the country.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed resolve that we will never let evil designs of anti-state elements, succeed.