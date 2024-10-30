Pakistan committed to CPEC-II to deepen agri, industrial cooperation: Dar

Abdul Hadi Mayar Islamabad

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to carry ahead China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project, describing it a ‘gift for Pakistan from China.’

He was delivering his keynote remarks at the international conference “China at 75: A Journey of Progress, Transformation, and Global Leadership,” in Islamabad as chief guest.

He said through CPEC, ‘Pakistan and China will be able to enhance bilateral cooperation in agriculture. Industry, renewable energy and other sectors.’

Dar maintained that CPEC had played a great role in the development of Pakistan, adding that the corridor had gone a long way in expanding the energy infrastructure of the country and help ending power load-shedding.

He said 1000 Pakistani students will be sent to China for getting training in agricultural technology.

The Deputy Prime Minister reiterated that China was Pakistan’s all-weather strategic cooperative partner and its economic rise and transformation was a lesson for the latter.

He said that Pakistan viewed China’s support on Kashmir and Palestine with appreciation, repeating Pakistan’s unwavering support to One China Policy.

He also expressed full commitment to the security and safety of Chinese nationals, workers and projects in Pakistan.

Dar also outlined his vision about Pakistan’s economic development and key economic and foreign policy priorities of the Government of Pakistan.