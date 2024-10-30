AGL37.3▲ 0.16 (0.00%)AIRLINK125.42▼ -8.36 (-0.06%)BOP5.53▲ 0.03 (0.01%)CNERGY3.74▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL7.93▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DFML42.21▼ -1.17 (-0.03%)DGKC87.81▲ 1.55 (0.02%)FCCL33.26▲ 0.32 (0.01%)FFBL66.86▲ 2.59 (0.04%)FFL10.59▲ 0.15 (0.01%)HUBC105.11▲ 1.81 (0.02%)HUMNL12.79▼ -0.86 (-0.06%)KEL4.37▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM7.62▼ -0.24 (-0.03%)MLCF38.79▲ 1.13 (0.03%)NBP69.32▲ 1.81 (0.03%)OGDC175.28▲ 0.8 (0.00%)PAEL24.89▼ -0.11 (0.00%)PIBTL5.67▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)PPL139.27▲ 0.76 (0.01%)PRL23.09▼ -0.05 (0.00%)PTC15.01▼ -0.57 (-0.04%)SEARL69.26▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)TELE6.94▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)TOMCL36.78▲ 2.06 (0.06%)TPLP7.19▲ 0.04 (0.01%)TREET14.36▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TRG49.83▲ 1.22 (0.03%)UNITY27.67▲ 1.16 (0.04%)WTL1.27▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

President to visit China in November

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

President Asif Ali Zardari is set to undertake a significant bilateral visit to China in the first week of the next month.

According to diplomatic sources, the visit is expected to take place from November 4 to 7, during which President Zardari will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The discussions between the two leaders will focus on Phase Two of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Pak-China bilateral relations, and regional and global security issues.
Additionally, President Zardari is scheduled to attend the Shanghai World Expo on November 5 as part of his visit.

News desk

Related Posts

  • Top News

Pakistan committed to CPEC-II to deepen agri, industrial cooperation: Dar

  • Top News

No govt writ in KP, Balochistan: Fazl

  • Top News

KSE-100 shares index surges to 91,358.15 points

  • Top News

PM invites global firms to invest in ‘transforming’ Pakistan

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer