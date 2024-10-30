President to visit China in November

President Asif Ali Zardari is set to undertake a significant bilateral visit to China in the first week of the next month.

According to diplomatic sources, the visit is expected to take place from November 4 to 7, during which President Zardari will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The discussions between the two leaders will focus on Phase Two of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Pak-China bilateral relations, and regional and global security issues.

Additionally, President Zardari is scheduled to attend the Shanghai World Expo on November 5 as part of his visit.