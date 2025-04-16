Currency exchange rates in Pakistan today – 16 April, 2025

KARACHI—In the local and open market, the exchange rate for one US Dollar against Pakistani rupees was Rs 280.5 with a selling rate of Rs 282.2.

Note: Exchange rates can vary based on the location and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local exchange rates for the US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Currency Buying Selling US Dollar USD 280.5 282.2 Euro EUR 307.5 310.25 UK Pound GBP 359.5 363 UAE Dirham AED 76.35 77 Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.25 Australian Dollar AUD 174.15 176.4 Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.85 746.85 Canadian Dollar CAD 199.5 201.9 China Yuan CNY 37.65 38.05 Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.76 36.11 Indian Rupee IND 3.18 3.27 Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.97 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.4 907.9 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.57 63.17 New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.75 160.75 Norwegians Krone NOK 26.4 26.7 Omani Riyal OMR 723.1 731.6 Qatari Riyal QAR 76.28 76.98 Singapore Dollar SGD 207.5 209.5 Swedish Korona SEK 27.45 27.75 Swiss Franc CHF 314.86 317.66 Thai Bhat THB 8.13 8.28

The forex rates are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands, although they are updated at 10:45 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST).