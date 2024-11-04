Bill to increase Supreme Court judges approved by NA amid opposition’s commotion

ISLAMABAD – In a major development, National Assembly of Pakistan approved two crucial bills to increase number of Supreme Court judges from 17 to 34 and amending the SC (Practice and Procedure) Amendment Ordinance.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar tabled bill in assembly proposing an increase in the number of judges in the Supreme Court to 34. During his speech, minister emphasized that this amendment is essential for forming constitutional benches after the 26th amendment and for clearing pending cases efficiently.

He further noted that Court Bar Association (SCBA) and other legal advocates have long recommended this change to help manage the thousands of unresolved cases in the bar court registries located in Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, and Lahore.

Tarar also mentioned that exact number of judges would be left open for determination by the judicial commission. After presentation, the assembly moved to vote on the bill, but the process was marred by noisy protests from the opposition, reflecting the contentious atmosphere surrounding the proposal.

Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Amendment Ordinance makes changes to Section Two of Act Seventeen, requiring that all cases be assigned to a designated bench under the supervision of the Chief Justice.

Senate will hold a session featuring a 39-point agenda that includes the introduction of three new bills and the review and approval of 11 bills from standing committees.

The government has emphasized the importance of attendance, directing all parliament members to ensure their participation in the upcoming sessions.