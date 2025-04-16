Justice Ali Baqar Najafi takes oath as SC judge

ISLAMABAD – Justice Ali Baqar Najafi has taken oath as the Judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi administered him the oath at a ceremony at Supreme Court in Islamabad. The oath taking ceremony was attended by the Supreme Court judges and other dignitaries.

On Tuesday, President Asif Ali Zardari gave assent to elevation of Justice Najafi as Supreme Court judge.

A day earlier, a formal farewell ceremony was organized in honor of Justice Ali Baqar Najafi on the occasion of his elevation to the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The simple yet dignified ceremony was held at the Lahore High Court and was attended by Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court, Justice Ms. Aalia Neelum. Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza, and Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, along with other honorable judges serving at the principal seat of the Lahore High Court, were also present.

During the ceremony, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi was lauded for his judicial services, his role in the dispensation of justice, and his adherence to the highest judicial standards. Later, Chief Justice Ms. Aalia Neelum, along with other judges, presented a bouquet to the honorable judge, appreciated his distinguished services, and bid him farewell with best wishes.