BISE Lahore Inter Part 1 & 2 roll number slips 2025 issued: How to download

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has started issuing roll number slips to intermediate students of Part 1 and II for first annual examination 2025. Private students can download their slips online.

The examination will commence on April 29, 2025 when papers of Psychology, Food and Nutrition and Military Science will be taken in first group while Outlines of Home Economics, Hematology and Blood Banking and Applied Sciences in the second shift.

However, the exam of English compulsory will be held on April 30 in both morning and evening shifts in jurisdiction of Lahore board.

It is mandatory for all public and private students to bring their roll number slips to appear in the examination as authorities will not allow them to enter the examination centre without it.

The roll number slips carries details of paper timings, examination centre address and date sheet of the candidate’s papers.

Download Inter Roll Number Slip for Private Students

The private students can download the intermediate roll number slip 2025 for first annual examination from the official website of BISE Lahore. Following are the steps to download the roll number slip:

Steps to Get Roll Number Slip 2025 Examination

1-Enter your Form No According to Admission Form

2-Enter your Current Exam Roll No

3-Enter your Previous Roll No

4-Enter your Reference No

5-Enter your Complete Name According to Admission Form

6-Enter your Complete Father Name According to Admission Form

After adding the details, click the button “Get Roll No. Slip”.