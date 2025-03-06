Solar panel plates prices for 10kw setup from March 2025 in Pakistan

KARACHI – The demand for solar panels have recorded exponential growth in Pakistan due to skyrocketing electricity prices, providing a cheaper option to citizens.

The solar system is also environment friend and no fossil fuels, which cause carbon emission, are used for it as it produces electricity using sunlight.

Citizens are using solar systems for producing energy for homes, business and agriculture. Recently, the Punjab government has launched an initiative to shift agriculture tube wells to solar in order cut burden of electricity bills on farmers.

Ahead of the beginning of the summer season in Pakistan, the demand for the solar panels is expected to increase which could impact the rates in summer months.

The two major parts of a solar setup are solar panel plates and inverter. Here in this article, current prices of solar panel plates have been gathered.

10 kW Solar Panels Plates Latest Prices

The 10 kilowatt solar system can run AC, refrigerator, washing machine, 10 fans, 15 lights, iron, one motor pump, who consumed most of the electricity in a household.

The prices of the solar plates vary depending on the quality and company in local market of Pakistan. At average, the price of per watt stands at Rs32.

There are 1000 watts in one kilowatt, so you will need to buy solar plates with total capacity of 10,000 watts for a 10kW setup.

The solar panel plates for 10 kW setup would cost the buyers around Rs320,000. They will need to buy the inverters, wiring cables and other items separately for the complete system.