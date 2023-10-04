NEW YORK – United States Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin discussed areas of mutual interest and recent regional developments in a phone call with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, the US Department of Defence said Saturday.

Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon Press Secretary, confirmed the telephonic conversation between the top officials.

This was the second high-level interaction between US defence secretary and Pakistan Army chief since latter took over as the army chief last year in November.

In December 2022, US Central Command (Centcom) chief General Michael Erik Kurilla visited Pakistan and held a meeting with the army chief.