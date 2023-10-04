LAHORE – Pakistan’s star fast bowler Naseem Shah underwent surgery on Wednesday after he sustained an injury on his right shoulder during Asia Cup 2023.

Naseem Shah, who was ruled out of the Asia Cup due to injury during a match against India, has also not been named in the Pakistan Squad for ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 202.

Naseem Shah, 20, made his debut for Men in Green in November 2019 and gained a lot of attention and praise for his exceptional pace and ability to generate bounce. Despite his tender age, Shah displayed great promise as a pacer and was seen as a potential future star in international cricket.

The speedster faced a dire situation when he was ruled out of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 as medical tests had revealed a serious injury in his right shoulder.

The latest scans show the injury could rule him out for the rest of the year as it will take some time to heal properly.