Pakistan Air Force fighter jets thrill crowds at ICC Tournament Kickoff in Karachi (VIDEO)

KARACHI – The skies in port city of Karachi were filled with excitement as the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets roared through the air in a spectacular flypast during the opening ceremony of the ICC Champions Trophy on Wednesday.

The elite Sherdil team, renowned for their precision and skill, dazzled the crowd with breathtaking maneuvers, leaving trails of green and white as a tribute to the nation.

As the roar of JF-17 Thunder and F-16 fighters echoed across the skies, they performed flawless aerial stunts, including the iconic Shaheen Break. The thrilling display was a testament to the professionalism and bravery of the PAF pilots, as they painted the sky with the colors of the Pakistani flag.

Courtesy: Social Media

This awe-inspiring moment not only showcased the power of Pakistan’s air force but also sent a powerful message of unity and strength, as the nation continues to stand tall in the face of challenges. The flypast was a vivid reminder that the PAF remains ever-vigilant, always ready to protect and serve.

As the opening match between Pakistan and New Zealand got underway, the roar of the PAF jets marked a new chapter in the history of the Champions Trophy, symbolizing national pride and resilience.

PAF flypast will forever be remembered as a highlight of the event, igniting the spirits of millions of cricket fans and patriotic citizens alike.