ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan, New Zealand teams attend anthems’ ceremony

KARACHI – Before start of the opening match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, both Pakistan and New Zealand teams attend the anthem ceremony at National Bank Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (today).

President Asif Ali Zardari took part as the chief guest of the event while First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and other PPP leaders as well as PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi graced the occasion. A beautify fly pass was conducted and the beautiful colours were spread around the ground.

The players of both teams are quite excited for the opening match.

ICC event has returned to Pakistan after a long time of 29 years. The strict security arrangements have been made.

The experts say that today’s event is an evidence that Pakistan is a suitable country for the international events.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand at the National Cricket Stadium.

The fans are much excited and are present in large number at the cricket stadium. However, they are not allowed bring water bottles, chips, soft drinks or any other food items inside the stadium.

The spectators must be aware that even minor prohibited items can result in denied entry to the stadium. The fans are not allowed to carry power banks for charging their mobile phones inside Karachi’s National Stadium. Security personnel will prevent entry for anyone carrying a power bank.

Bringing chalia, paan, or gutka into the stadium is strictly prohibited.

Spectators are not permitted to bring any AirPods, headphones, or hands-free devices into the stadium. To avoid any hassle, fans should refrain from carrying such electronic accessories.