Champions Trophy 2025, PAK v NZ: How to watch today match live

KARACHI – Pakistan are all set to lock horns with New Zealand in opening match of the Champions Trophy 2025 at National Bank Stadium, Karachi, today February 19.

The eight-team tournament will be played across three venues in Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi – as well as in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 19 February to 9 March.

Pakistan is going to host an ICC event for the first time since the ICC Cricket World Cup 1996, which concluded with the final at the Gaddafi Stadium, where Sri Lanka defeated Australia by seven wickets.

The Team Green enter the tournament as the defending champions, having beaten India in the final of the 2017 edition, led by Sarfaraz Ahmed. Fakhar Zaman was the player of the final for his imperious 114 off 106 deliveries, while Hasan Ali was named the player of the tournament for his tally of 13 wickets in five games.

Watch PAK v NZ Champions Trophy Match Live

In Pakistan, fans will be able to catch the live match on via linear partners PTV and Ten Sports, while it will be available through the Myco and Tamasha apps.

Co-hosts UAE and the entire MENA region will have the games broadcasted via CricLife MAX and CricLife MAX2, with streaming available on STARZPLAY.

UK cricket fans can root for their favourite side while enjoying the action on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action and digitally via the SkyGO, NOW, and Sky Sports App.

In North America, USA and Canada will have the access to Champions Trophy via WillowTV and the 15 matches will also be available via the Willow by Cricbuzz app with Hindi coverage also available. Moving south, fans in the Caribbean can watch all the action live via ESPN Caribbean on TV and also stream through the ESPN Play Caribbean app.