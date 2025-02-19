AGL58.05▲ 0.06 (0.00%)AIRLINK188.75▼ -0.01 (0.00%)BOP12.94▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.22▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL8.86▲ 0.14 (0.02%)DFML51.2▼ -0.51 (-0.01%)DGKC111.84▲ 1.77 (0.02%)FCCL40.55▲ 1.84 (0.05%)FFL15.1▲ 0.26 (0.02%)HUBC132.5▼ -1.91 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.45▲ 0.12 (0.01%)KEL4.88▲ 0.65 (0.15%)KOSM6.48▲ 0.63 (0.11%)MLCF47.14▲ 0.25 (0.01%)NBP78.59▼ -1.06 (-0.01%)OGDC204.8▼ -0.94 (0.00%)PAEL38.99▼ -0.09 (0.00%)PIBTL8.11▲ 0.27 (0.03%)PPL173.65▼ -0.96 (-0.01%)PRL34.1▲ 0.42 (0.01%)PTC23.49▲ 0.41 (0.02%)SEARL99▲ 0.48 (0.00%)TELE8.19▲ 0.13 (0.02%)TOMCL32.41▲ 0.21 (0.01%)TPLP12.12▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TREET21.76▲ 0.7 (0.03%)TRG61.11▲ 0.81 (0.01%)UNITY30.47▲ 0.88 (0.03%)WTL1.48▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Gohar Rashid and Kubra Khan’s Nikah Moments from Kaaba win over fans

Gohar Rashid And Kubra Khans Nikah Moments From Kaaba Win Over Fans
KARACHI – Lollywood couple Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan remained in the headlines as their wedding festivities are underway. Kubra lately shared the heartwarming clip on social media, giving a glimpse of a special moment with her husband, family, and friends at Islam’s holiest site.

The clip shows the bride and groom along with their loved ones celebrating the sacred occasions in the serene and joyful atmosphere in Masjid al-Haram.

For the Nikah, Kubra Khan was seen wearing an elegant white outfit paired with a beautiful red dupatta, while her husband, actor Gohar Rashid, was dressed in a classic white kurta and shalwar. The couple’s joy was evident as they spent time together in one of the most revered places in the world.

“Indeed, Allah is the best of planners,” Kubra captioned the post, winning hearts online.

The clip received flood of love and felicitations from fans and fellow celebs, who have sent their best wishes to the newlyweds. The couple’s union has been celebrated by many, with admirers expressing their happiness for the couple’s new journey together.

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed officially announce their wedding

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

