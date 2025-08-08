Pak-US ties based on reliable, long-term partnership: Maryam

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that the relationship between Pakistan and the United States is an example of a tested, trusted, and sustainable partnership.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with the newly appointed US Consul General in Lahore, Stetson Sanders. The chief minister welcomed Stetson Sanders on his arrival in Lahore and warmly congratulated him on assuming the office of Consul General.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on matters of mutual interest, trade relations, energy cooperation, technology, agriculture, and educational exchanges. The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of US President Donald Trump to mediate between Pakistan and India.

Speaking at the meeting, Maryam Nawaz said that Stetson Sanders was appointed at a time when positive progress is being observed in Pakistan-US relations. Pakistan-US ties are based on a reliable, stable, and long-term partnership spanning several decades.

She stated that people-to-people contacts, trade cooperation, and shared interests have further strengthened the Pakistan-US partnership. The increase in trade volume between Pakistan and the US in 2024 is a welcome development. The United States is Pakistan’s largest trading partner and a trusted economic partner.

The chief minister said that the Pakistani-American community is a strong link in people-to-people relations between the two countries. She has also met with the US Congressional Pakistan Caucus in April 2025.

Maryam Nawaz informed that over 20,000 IT graduates are passing out annually in Punjab. Punjab is the agricultural backbone of Pakistan. The Punjab government is prioritizing the development of water-efficient farming, precision agriculture, and cold chain infrastructure. American agricultural technology companies can benefit from numerous investment opportunities in Punjab.

She said that they are committed to transforming Pakistan-US relations into a comprehensive, strategic, and people-centered partnership. A state-of-the-art new electric train is being introduced in Punjab. Under the “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” initiative, Punjab has set a commendable example in public sector housing within a few months.