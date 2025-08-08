‘Fitna Group’ plans protest on independence day: Azma

Says India’s ban on pilgrims is shameful and irresponsible

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari addressed the concluding ceremony of Minorities’ Week Caravan, stating that Pakistan desires peaceful and friendly relations with all its neighboring countries and the global community.

She condemned India’s move to block pilgrims from visiting Pakistan, calling it “regrettable and irresponsible.”

Bokhari announced that the Punjab Government has decided to commemorate this year’s Independence Day more vigorously and historically, in the spirit of the recent struggle for justice and constitutional victory. The celebration is being themed “From Attaining Freedom to Protecting It.”

The main ceremony will be held at Hazoori Bagh, with another major event planned at Expo Center, Lahore, while the Culture Department will begin its special programs on August 12.

Standing under the symbolic shadow of Minar-e-Pakistan, Bokhari reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to equality and inclusion for all Pakistanis, regardless of religion or ethnicity. A full week is being dedicated to honoring religious minorities, represented by the white in the national flag.

She said that Chief Minister Punjab sees all citizens equally, and the government is actively supporting long-ignored segments of society. Criticizing Imran Khan, Azma Bokhari said that he has a long-standing habit of dragging institutions into politics and indulging in baseless allegations.

She alleged that when a Field Marshal pointed out questionable activities involving BushraBibi within the Prime Minister House, Imran Khan immediately turned against the military leadership. “He opposes anyone who truly works for the welfare of this country and its people,” she said.

Referring to a call for protests on August 14 by opposition groups, she labeled them as a “chaos lobby” that cannot tolerate national development. “If anyone tries to create disruption on Independence Day, the law will take firm action, and all conspiracies will fail,” she added.

Azma Bokhari further stated that India has diplomatically isolated itself, and expressed sympathy for the Indian public, “who no longer have reliable neighbors or global allies.